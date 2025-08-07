Two FIRs filed after mob assault on YouTubers near Karnataka's Dharmasthala amid SIT probe

Tension flared near Dharmasthala in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday evening after a group of YouTubers was allegedly attacked by a mob. The incident, linked to the ongoing SIT investigation into a purported mass burial case, led to clashes between two groups, prompting police to step in and restore order. According to officials, two separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the events that unfolded in Dharmasthala. (PTI/File)

Also Read - Siddaramaiah slams Trump’s tariffs, accuses PM Modi of ‘headline management’ over national interest

According to officials, two separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the events that unfolded. The first FIR pertains to the alleged physical assault on four individuals from three YouTube channels, including a cameraman, who were reportedly interviewing a local person when the mob targeted them. This complaint also includes the vandalism of two vehicles used by the content creators and an attack on a reporter from a private TV channel.

The second FIR concerns incidents of unlawful assembly reported at three locations: Pangala near Dharmasthala (where police had to resort to a lathi charge), the Dharmasthala police station premises, and outside a local hospital. These disturbances took place as tensions escalated following the initial attack.

Also Read - How Bengaluru prison inmates are using WhatsApp to run extortion racket

Preliminary reports from doctors treating those injured suggest that none of the victims suffered serious injuries, police said. Medical staff have conveyed these findings verbally, pending full reports.

Authorities confirmed that video evidence from the incident is being scrutinised, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings. Police have stated that the situation has since been brought under control.

(With PTI inputs)