Udupi restroom video: Cops register FIR against 3 students, college administration

The Karnataka police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against three female students of a college in Udupi, in connection with the restroom video incident, officials said on Wednesday. The controversy erupted after three girl students studying an optometry course in the college were suspended last week after they allegedly videographed a fellow student in the restroom.

The FIR has been registered at the Malpe police station against the three female students as well as the college administration, news agency PTI reported. It has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sections 509, 204, 175, 34 and 66 (e) of the IT Act.

Two separate cases have been filed by the police in this regard, one against the suspended girls and the college administration for recording a private video of a female student and deleting it later, respectively, and another for causing “communal enmity” and spoiling social harmony after a purported video was shared on a YouTube channel and on social media.

Police charged the suspended students and the college authorities with failure to produce the details and evidence relating to the incident that could spoil the reputation of the victim, the agency further reported.

A video - believed to be that of the incident - was allegedly uploaded onto the YouTube channel of a local news website, and shared by an individual on microblogging site Twitter, as well. This video was later clarified to be from an incident in Tamil Nadu, according to a notice from the All College Student Power.

The incident prompted a political slugfest in Karnataka, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding strict action against the accused students.

(With PTI inputs)