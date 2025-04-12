Udupi Sri Krishna Math bans wedding photoshoots around temple to uphold sanctity

The Paryaya Puttige Math, which currently manages the affairs of the historic Udupi Sri Krishna Math in Karnataka, has imposed a ban on pre- and post-wedding photoshoots within the temple's Rathabeedi premises. The decision comes in response to rising concerns about preserving the sanctity of the sacred space amid a growing trend of couples using the area as a wedding photography hotspot. A couple posing for a picture at Udupi's Sri Krishna temple premises (AI-generated image for representation)

Also Read - Bengaluru consumer court fines Tonique liquor store for charging for branded carry bag: Report

In recent years, many couples—particularly from Karnataka and neighbouring Kerala—have been flocking to the temple’s surroundings for stylised photo sessions, often in the early hours of the day. However, temple authorities have raised red flags over inappropriate conduct during such shoots, stating that these activities disrupt the serene and spiritual atmosphere of the temple.

“The Rathabeedi is not just a road—it is a sacred space walked upon by saints, devotees, and heads of the Ashta Maths for centuries,” said Prof. Gopalacharya, a temple functionary and Vedic scholar, in a statement to PTI. He emphasised that this path, which encircles the Krishna temple, plays an integral role in daily rituals, processions, and festivals, and must be treated with the reverence it deserves.

According to temple officials, while devotees and tourists are always welcome, using the space as a backdrop for romantic photo sessions undermines the spiritual environment the temple strives to maintain. The intention behind the directive, they clarified, is not to restrict access but to discourage activities that could be viewed as disrespectful.

Also Read - Are Indians with H-1B visas exempted from US immigration registration rule? Details here

The new rule, which came into effect earlier this week, has been communicated to photographers and wedding planners, urging them to cooperate in preserving the sanctity of the site.

Prasannacharya, administrative secretary of the Paryaya Puttige Math, echoed this sentiment, stating, “The Sri Krishna Math is a revered pilgrimage destination and a seat of learning, not just in India but also for devotees abroad. Maintaining its spiritual integrity is our top priority.”

Founded in the 13th century by philosopher-saint Madhvacharya—one of the revered ‘Acharya Triya’ alongside Shankaracharya and Ramanujacharya—the temple remains a significant religious and cultural hub in coastal Karnataka, drawing thousands of visitors each year.

(With PTI inputs)