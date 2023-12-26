‘Unacceptable’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on his minister Shivanand Patil's remark on farmers

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah called his minister Shivanand Patil’s comments on farmers as an ‘unacceptable’ remark. He also said that Patil might not have any vile intentions on farmers, but his comments can be taken out of context. ‘Unacceptable’: Karnataka CM on his minister Shivanand Patil's remark on farmers

Earlier, the co-operation minister of Karnataka, Shivanand Patil said, “The Krishna River water is free. As many regions in north Karnataka are hit by drought, the chief minister is even giving seeds and fertilisers for free. Now farmers are wishing for the drought to repeatedly hit the state as their loans get waived, which is not a right manner.”

The opposition parties BJP and the JDS have attacked the Congress government over the minister’s statements and called it an ‘anti-farmer government.’ Former CM HD Kumaraswamy and BJP state chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa too demanded the minister to make a public apology to the farmers.

Responding to the entire controversy, Karnataka CM on Tuesday said, “It's crucial to speak with respect about farmers - our food providers. We must avoid making casual comments that could be perceived as disrespectful. Adhering strictly to this code of conduct is a responsibility for all.”

He also said that the minister’s comments could be offensive. “Agriculture Minister Shivanand Patil, who hails from a farming family, surely cannot have the intention to insult farmers. He has made some remarks in jest with the farmers around him. However, when applied to the entire farming community, these can be taken out of context and become offensive. This is unacceptable,” Siddaramaiah added.

He also said that BJP leaders do not have any moral ground to attack the Congress government on farmers’ issues. He further said, “BJP leaders, who have not done anything for the welfare of farmers and are fundamentally anti-farmer, are waiting for opportunities like this to create controversy over Shivanand Patil's statements. When farmers asked for seeds and fertilisers, they were shot dead; when they asked for loan waivers, the BJP leaders sarcastically remarked that they don’t have a note-printing machine. Given this backdrop, how can BJP leaders justifiably criticise the Congress party on moral grounds?”