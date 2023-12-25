'Farmers wish for drought because..': Karnataka minister Shivanand Patil draws flak, BJP hits back

Karnataka co-operative minister Shivanand Patil has sparked another controversy after he openly said that the farmers in the state wish for drought to occur as they get free farm loan waivers from the government. The BJP unit of Karnataka slammed the minister, calling his statements insensitive. 'Farmers wish for drought because..': Karnataka min draws flak, BJP hits back

While speaking at an event recently in Chikkodi, Patil said, “The Krishna River water is free. As many regions in north Karnataka are hit by drought, the chief minister is even giving seeds and fertilisers for free. Now farmers are wishing for the drought to repeatedly hit the state as their loans get waived, which is not a right manner.”

Patil also said that the state is likely to be hit by drought once every three or four years due to the climatic conditions. “The state will see drought-like situation for every three or four years and the government will always be there to help the farmers,” added the minister.

The minister further said that other chief ministers earlier provided help during the crisis situation. “Be it Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy or Siddaramaiah, everybody wanted to help farmers during the crisis situation. But one must understand that it is not always possible for governments to extend help to the farmers,” he said.

The Karnataka BJP demanded Patil to take back his statements and asked him to apologise to the farmer community. The state BJP chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa said, “It seems that Congress has adopted its culture of repeatedly insulting food donors, spoiling the lives of farmers, abusing farmers. In this background, it seems that Congress minister Sivananda Patil has been entrusted with the responsibility of insulting and belittling the farmers.”

He also called the Congress government an ‘insensitive’ government. “This Congress government is an insensitive government, a government that nurtures thick-skinned ministers. I demand Minister Sivananda Patil to apologise immediately,” he further added.