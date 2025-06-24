‘Undeclared emergency situation prevails in Karnataka,’ says Former CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai accused the state Congress government of completely destroying democracy in the state and alleged that whenever farmers, the public, or opposition parties protest, the government suppresses them, creating a situation akin to an undeclared emergency in the state. Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.(PTI)

According to a press statement, speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Haveri District BJP President, Virupakshappa Ballari, here on Monday, he said the enthusiasm shown by the party workers today has brought fresh energy. They organised the party even while in power and continued our fight when out of power. They have fought for the livelihoods of people in this region and implemented our promises when the BJP was in power.

Bommai said their leader and former CM BS Yediyurappa has committed to continuing the fight. They formed a pro-poor and people-centric government admired by the entire nation. The party Shakhas and leaders must deeply reflect on how to work towards victory over the next two and a half years. Congress has given them issues to protest every single day. What was expected at the end of five years has already happened within two. Karnataka now has one of the worst and most corrupt governments. Not a single pro-people decision has been made.

The BJP MP claimed that his government had provided subsidies to farmers' children, increased SC/ST reservations, and improved hostel facilities for poor children -- all of which have now been rolled back. Congress has destroyed democracy in Karnataka. "When farmers, the public, or the opposition protest, the government clamps down. This is an undeclared emergency. Fifty years ago, Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency and curtailed people's rights. Now, it's happening in an undeclared way," he said.

He alleged that police stations have become extortion centres and that drugs and marijuana are being sold near schools and colleges, endangering children's futures.

The former CM cited politically motivated cases being filed, and referenced a gang rape incident in Hangal taluk, where attempts were allegedly made to release the accused on bail with officials' involvement. Those who draft FIRs and those who commit crimes are being protected.

Bommai further questioned the Congress party's contributions to the Haveri district and said they have implemented eight irrigation projects in the district. The Chief Minister comes here and asks what Yediyurappa and Bommai have done, yet he is inaugurating the very projects they implemented. What has Congress done for Haveri? The medical college, engineering college, KMF mega dairy, and all eight irrigation projects were achieved under the BJP rule. During Yediyurappa's term, 1.5 lakh acres were brought under irrigation.

The former Chief Minister said a wave against the Congress is now sweeping the state. Even Congress MLAs are making allegations and talking about resigning. Senior Minister HK Patil, despite being part of the Cabinet, has spoken publicly. The Chief Minister must now answer what actions he will take. Congress had taken out a padayatra (protest march) against corruption -- now what will they do?

He criticised the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government for renewing mining licenses just a day before the new central law mandating transparency came into effect, resulting in a loss of thousands of crores to the state exchequer. "If Patil really cares, he should demand an investigation into that as well."

He added that the lives of the poor have become more difficult. "Liquor prices have increased, affecting the working class, as 90 per cent of liquor consumers are poor. They claim to guarantee the poor's welfare, but are hitting their stomachs. The Congress has institutionalised corruption by collecting bribes directly from people. For example, while an electric meter costs ₹500- ₹900, they are charging ₹7,000- ₹8,000 and pocketing ₹5,000- ₹6,000 per meter, collecting from people and giving a share to the meter companies."

Bommai added that ₹750 crore in milk incentive payments are pending, and instead of clearing dues, the government raised milk prices to recover money from the public. Stamp paper registration charges have also increased. "The state government is bankrupt. As the opposition, the BJP must fight to prevent Karnataka from becoming financially ruined," he said.

The BJP MP praised the experience of Virupakshappa Ballari and acknowledged Arun Kumar Poojari's role in organising the party. "Let us all join hands and continue strengthening the organisation. I thank Opposition Leader R. Ashoka for supporting us. Let Ashoka raise his voice in the Vidhana Soudha (Legislative Assembly), and we will take the fight across the state."

He said that the upcoming Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections would be stepping stones for the next Assembly elections. "Let us all work hard to ensure the BJP wins in all Assembly segments of the Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha constituency," he concluded.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka, MP Govind Karjol, former ministers BC Patil, former MLAs Rajugouda Naik Surpur, Shivraj Sajjan, DM Sali, former district president and former MLA Arun Kumar Poojari, along with many party workers and office-bearers, were present.