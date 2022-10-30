Unknown abductors in car try to kidnap primary school children in Karnataka

Unknown people allegedly attempted to abduct school children in a car while they were returning home in Huliyar of Karnataka's Tumakuru district on Saturday, police said. Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad told PTI that he was in the village to gather further information about the incident.

The parents made a video in which the statements of the affected children and circulated it on social media too. They said the incident occurred around 11.30 am when a group of eight to 10 children, studying in a primary school, were returning home. At a secluded place with bushes all around it, the abductors allegedly made the attempt to kidnap the children, they said. According to a boy, who sustained serious bruises in his hands and legs while resisting the abduction bid, the unknown people came there in a black colour car and stopped right near them. They got down, tried to gag and drag them into the car but he not only fought back but also saved his classmate who they also wanted to abduct, the boy said. The abductors fled the spot after the children stood their ground and resisted their attempts.

"There were five abductors in all. There were three children -- two girls and a boy -- inside the car who were covered from top to bottom with a cloth like a burqa," the boy said.

