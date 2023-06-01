Vande Bharat Express to be launched between Bengaluru - Dharwad by July. Details

Karnataka is set to get another Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Hubballi - Dharwad by July this year, announced union minister Pralhad Joshi. This will be second Vande Bharat train for Karnataka as the first one runs between Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru. Vande Bharat Express to be launched between Dharwad - Bengaluru(HT_PRINT)

Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday met railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and announced that he assured this latest luxury service by July to the people of Karnataka. Joshi, who is also an MP from Dharwad tweeted, “Dharwad-Bangalore Vande Bharat train starts in July. I met union minister @AshwiniVaishnaw in New Delhi and discussed the matter. All necessary preparations for the commencement of the train service have been completed. The minister has promised to launch the second Vande Bharat train in the state by July."

The launch of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and Hubballi – Dhaward has been on cards for a while but it is delayed due to the electrification of downline between both the cities. Hubballi – Dharwad region is an educational hub with various institutions and the Vande Bhart express is expected to bring the ease of connectivity to the capital city. According to a few reports, the Indian Railways is also planning to introduce new Vande Bharat services between Bengaluru – Coimbatore and Bengaluru – Kacheguda (Hyderabad). In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched south India’s first Vande Bharat express between Chennai – Mysuru via Bengaluru.