Vice President to visit Bengaluru today, traffic police issue restrictions. Details

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, is visiting Bengaluru on Monday between 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., and traffic police have issued a traffic advisory. Vehicle parking is banned in the main areas of central Bengaluru. Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar (Twitter Photo)

In an announcement, Bengaluru traffic police said, “In view of VVIP visit to Bengaluru city on 27.05.2024 parking of all types of vehicles is prohibited in the following roads. Further, it is requested to avoid following roads and use alternative roads.”

Parking will be prohibited on the below roads from 11.30 am to 8pm

Infantry Road

Cubbon Road

M.G. Road

Old Airport Road

Wind Tunnel Road

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar will reportedly visit Raj Bhavan during his tour to Bengaluru. He will also Belagavi and attend Foundation Day of ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) and at the 14th Convocation of KLE University. Later, Shri Dhankhar will visit CSIR-NAL Belur Campus to see the Exhibition of LCA components & SARAS.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police also warned commuters to check the condition of thier vehciles before bringing them to the road. In many areas, traffic congestion happens due to the breakdown of vehicles as they run out of fuel or because of the poor condition. The traffic police warned that a strict action will be taken against the owners, if they bring their vehicles to the road without monitoring it.