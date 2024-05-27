 Vice President to visit Bengaluru today, traffic police issue restrictions. Details | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vice President to visit Bengaluru today, traffic police issue restrictions. Details

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2024 08:43 AM IST

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar will reportedly visit Raj Bhavan during his tour to Bengaluru.

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, is visiting Bengaluru on Monday between 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., and traffic police have issued a traffic advisory. Vehicle parking is banned in the main areas of central Bengaluru.  

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar (Twitter Photo)
Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar (Twitter Photo)

Also Read - Liquor sale in Bengaluru to be prohibited between June 1 and 6. Here is why

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In an announcement, Bengaluru traffic police said, “In view of VVIP visit to Bengaluru city on 27.05.2024 parking of all types of vehicles is prohibited in the following roads. Further, it is requested to avoid following roads and use alternative roads.”  

Parking will be prohibited on the below roads from 11.30 am to 8pm 

Infantry Road 

 Cubbon Road 

 M.G. Road 

 Old Airport Road 

 Wind Tunnel Road 

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar will reportedly visit Raj Bhavan during his tour to Bengaluru. He will also Belagavi and attend Foundation Day of ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine (NITM) and at the 14th Convocation of KLE University. Later, Shri Dhankhar will visit CSIR-NAL Belur Campus to see the Exhibition of LCA components & SARAS. 

Meanwhile, Bengaluru police also warned commuters to check the condition of thier vehciles before bringing them to the road. In many areas, traffic congestion happens due to the breakdown of vehicles as they run out of fuel or because of the poor condition. The traffic police warned that a strict action will be taken against the owners, if they bring their vehicles to the road without monitoring it.     

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Vice President to visit Bengaluru today, traffic police issue restrictions. Details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On