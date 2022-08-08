Villagers celebrate Muharram with no Muslim population in Belagavi: Report

Have you ever heard of a Muharram celebration with no Muslims? A village in Belagavi with no Muslim population has been celebrating the festival for years.

The festival is celebrated for five days a year with pomp in the Hirebidanur village in the Saundatti taluk of Belagavi. Muharram, the second holiest month after Ramadan, is the first month of the Islamic calendar. This year, the month started on July 31 and will conclude on August 28.

A report on The Times Of India said the village has a significant Valmiki and Kuruba population, and observes the festival by offering prayers at a mosque, where there is a shrine of the 'Fakireshwar swamiji'. Villagers light up the streets with colourful serial sets and pray to 'Fakireshwar swamiji' in large numbers.

A Hindu priest is usually responsible for conducting pooja at the mosque, however, villagers invite a moulvi from the neighbouring village at the time of the festival every year for a week to carry out prayers in the Islamic way.

The villagers take out a procession and also showcase many of their talents at the five-day event, such as the Karbal dance, unique rope art and crossing of the fire, which is done on the first and last days.

The report said the area MLA recently set aside ₹8 lakh to carry out renovation works at the mosque building.

