‘Walking may be faster…’: Commuters lament over Bengaluru's traffic on social media

Commuters in Karnataka capital Bengaluru are once again voicing frustration over worsening traffic conditions, with average speeds in peak hours dropping to a staggering 5.5 km per hour — barely faster than walking pace. The criticism, amplified on social media, paints a picture of daily gridlock, insufficient traffic management, and a growing sense of urban fatigue. Bengaluru traffic: A user shared a snapshot of his GPS, which showed 31 minutes travel time for 2.8 kilometres.(X)

“Welcome to Bengaluru where the average speed in rush hour is around 5.5 km/ hour. You would literally be better off walking. Traffic cops are busy on phone, least bothered about gridlocked junctions,” the post read.

Social media reacts

“You would not be better off walking because there are no footpaths to walk on. Also, pray every time before crossing roads,” a user wrote.

“Got this on whatsapp just now,” another replied, attaching a meme which read, “Buying a vehicle in Bangalore comes under housing loan. It is an immovable asset.”

“Well yeah...except that they have dug up have the sidewalks and pavements that even walking isn't a safe mode of transport these days...so yeah,” a response stated.

The traffic nightmare comes on the heels of a controversial state-wide ban on bike taxis, which previously offered a flexible and affordable option for commuters to navigate the city's congested streets. The move, which has faced pushback from urban mobility experts and commuters alike, has led to a noticeable surge in private vehicles and auto-rickshaw demand, further slowing down traffic.