Watch: Bengaluru musician Ricky Kej's appeal to people on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’

Music composer and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, from Bengaluru, is the latest to join the host of celebrities endorsing the government's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark India's 75th year of Independence. The campaign encourages people to hoist the tricolour in their homes to celebrate the platinum anniversary.

The official Twitter handle of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' tweeted a video of Kej appealing to people to celebrate this Independence Day with ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. In the video, which is nearly one-minute long, Kej starts off with “I am a very very proud Indian,” and goes on to say “I absolutely love our national flag.”

“…When I look at our national flag, I find a deep sense of emotion and love for our beautiful nation," he adds, appealing people to hoist the tricolour in their homes, offices and even digitally on the harghartiranga.com website from August 13 to 15.

“Watch Grammy award winning artist, @rickykej appeal to the nation to celebrate Azadi Ka #AmritMahotsav with #HarGharTiranga. Bring home the flag & fly it with pride from 13-15 Aug 2022. To upload your selfie with Tiranga, visit http://harghartiranga.com #MainBharatHoon,” a post on the Amrit Mahotsav Twitter handle read.

Watch Grammy award winning artist, @rickykej appeal to the nation to celebrate Azadi Ka #AmritMahotsav with #HarGharTiranga. Bring home the flag & fly it with pride from 13-15 Aug 2022.



To upload your selfie with Tiranga, visit https://t.co/LaBpQo7XIO #MainBharatHoon pic.twitter.com/RoAcHRuhEE — Amrit Mahotsav (@AmritMahotsav) August 7, 2022

Also read: Ricky Kej shares images with PM Modi, asks him a valid question

The campaign has boosted business for many flag makers in Bengaluru, according to an ANI report, and garnered support from celebrities from all over the nation. The centre roped in big names in the anthem video of the campaign, including Amitabh Bachchan, Virant Kohli, Prabhas, P V Sindhu and many others.

Sandalwood actors Yash and Kiccha Sudeep also expressed their support online.