Watch: Bengaluru musician Ricky Kej's appeal to people on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’
- Bengaluru music composer and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, expressing support and encouraging people to hoist the tricolour in their homes.
Music composer and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, from Bengaluru, is the latest to join the host of celebrities endorsing the government's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark India's 75th year of Independence. The campaign encourages people to hoist the tricolour in their homes to celebrate the platinum anniversary.
The official Twitter handle of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' tweeted a video of Kej appealing to people to celebrate this Independence Day with ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. In the video, which is nearly one-minute long, Kej starts off with “I am a very very proud Indian,” and goes on to say “I absolutely love our national flag.”
“…When I look at our national flag, I find a deep sense of emotion and love for our beautiful nation," he adds, appealing people to hoist the tricolour in their homes, offices and even digitally on the harghartiranga.com website from August 13 to 15.
“Watch Grammy award winning artist, @rickykej appeal to the nation to celebrate Azadi Ka #AmritMahotsav with #HarGharTiranga. Bring home the flag & fly it with pride from 13-15 Aug 2022. To upload your selfie with Tiranga, visit http://harghartiranga.com #MainBharatHoon,” a post on the Amrit Mahotsav Twitter handle read.
The campaign has boosted business for many flag makers in Bengaluru, according to an ANI report, and garnered support from celebrities from all over the nation. The centre roped in big names in the anthem video of the campaign, including Amitabh Bachchan, Virant Kohli, Prabhas, P V Sindhu and many others.
Sandalwood actors Yash and Kiccha Sudeep also expressed their support online.
‘Bulldozer action’ against politician after supporters mob Noida society| Video
Hours after a Noida politician's supporters created a major ruckus in the Grand Omaxe Society in Noida's Sector 93, bulldozers were seen at the apartment complex - wherShrikant Tyagihe resides - on Monday morning. Shrikant Tyagi is missing after he was seen abusing a woman in a video. On Monday morning, bulldozers were seen razing illegal structures. This is yet another incident when such an action has been taken in Uttar Pradesh.
Video: SP leader's car seen dragged for 500 meters by truck in UP's Mainpuri
Samajwadi Party leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was on Sunday hit by a truck and dragged for more than 500 meters before it stopped in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district. The incident happened late Sunday night. A video, shared by news agency ANI, showed how the truck rammed into Yadav's vehicle on a relatively busy street. A motorcycle was also impacted in the incident, the video showed. Yadav is the president of SP's Mainpuri division.
Bengaluru crime watch: Bike thieves arrested
Bike theft: Jnanabharathi police, Bengaluru. August 7 IPS officer Laxman B Nimbargi, the DCP of Bengaluru's west division, said the accused have been arrested by Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi police. He added that six two-wheelers and a goods truck used for the crime have been recovered from the accused in the case, which are worth Rs 5.65 Lakhs in total. It is not clear how many persons have been arrested.
Rain batters coastal parts in Karnataka, to continue for next three days
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Karnataka, causing widespread damage, while flooding led to disruption in connectivity between coastal districts. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state has released Rs 200 crores to take up relief and rehabilitation operations. Rain did not spare non-coastal areas either, inundating several roads and causing heavy traffic congestions. According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, rain is likely to continue for three more days.
Light rain or drizzle expected in Delhi today
Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning as generally overcast weather with light rain or drizzle was expected. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 75 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
