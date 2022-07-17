Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Watch: Bengaluru railway staff saves man from getting run over by train
bengaluru news

Watch: Bengaluru railway staff saves man from getting run over by train

In a 28-second-long CCTV footage, railway employees - at the KR Puram station in Bengaluru - were seen rushing to save a man who slipped and fell on the tracks while trying to climb to the platform.
Man save from getting run over by an oncoming train at a Bengaluru railway station.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 08:15 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

A video from Bengaluru has been shared by the ministry of railways that shows a man being saved from the tracks just seconds before a train came speeding by. In the 28-second-long CCTV footage, railway employees - at the KR Puram station in Bengaluru - were seen walking on platform when one of them suddenly turned around and saw the man who slipped and fell while trying to climb to the platform. He and other people on the platform rushed towards the man to save his life.

Two men in uniform even jumped onto the tracks from the platform across to rescue the person.

“Prompt response by RPF personnel saved the precious life of a man who slipped and fell on tracks minutes before the arrival of a train at KR Puram Railway Station, Bengaluru,” the railways wrote, sharing the video on Twitter.

If they had been even 5 seconds late, the man would have been hit by the train. It is not clear from the video if the man fell accidentally.

The video has garnered nearly 9,500 likes and over 1,000 retweets on Twitter so far.

Videos of similar efforts are often shared by the railway ministry. Last month, a Railway staff, while giving green signal to an oncoming goods train, was caught on camera rushing to save a man who was lying on the railway track. The on-duty staff jumped onto the tracks just seconds before the train reached the platform to save a person from getting gravely injured.

HT News Desk

Topics
bengaluru ‪indian railways‬
