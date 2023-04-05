WATCH | Bengaluru streets water-logged after heavy rain; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacts

Several areas in Bengaluru saw waterlogging and traffic congestions after a spell of rain on Tuesday, with the local police alerting commuters on microblogging site Twitter. Visuals of the inundated streets were also shared online, one of which evoked a response from Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Visuals of the inundated streets were shared online.

The Whitefield traffic police station shared a traffic advisory which said there is slow moving traffic in the area with the water-logged roads. “We are out here for you,” they said and shared a video showing several vehicles plying on muddy and flooded roads.

The Bengaluru traffic police also advised residents to avoid the Varthur Kodi road and Kadubeesanahalli as the waterlogging was causing congestions.

The Whitefield traffic police also said they are working alongside their HAL Airport counterparts to assist with traffic movement at the Panathur S Cross, infamous for traffic jams. “Rain water logging has slowed down the movement. Kindly co-operate,” the department said.

Here are a few visuals:

A Twitter user posted a video of the Varthur Kodi area with the caption, “Varthur Kodi. 30 min of rain,” which caught the eye of Biotech giant Biocon's executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who responded with an “OMG!”

The 12-second video, which had over 80,000 views at the time this article is being written, showed heavy inundation on a road where people were seen wading in knee-deep water and vehicles' tyres were all but submerged. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is known to be verbose on Bengaluru's infrastructure and mobility issues.

Heavy rain in the city on Tuesday also resulted in the diversion and cancellation of several flights at the Kempegowda International Airport. Some trees were also seen uprooted. However, traffic police on Wednesday updated that most streets have been cleared and that normal traffic movement has been restored.

“Water logging has resided. Thank you dear commuters for your Cooperation,” the Whitefield traffic police said on Twitter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned of thunderstorms in the city till Wednesday, with cloudy skies all week.