Bengaluru wakes up to dull, cloudy skies; IMD predicts thunderstorm

Bengaluru city is in for more summer showers over the next couple of days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a thunderstorm warning over the city on Monday. Rain and thundershowers with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places across Karnataka, namely, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagara and Kolar districts, it said in the daily bulletin. The Karnataka capital will see cloudy skies with possibility of rain or thundershowers in the evenings or nights till Wednesday.(Burhaan/HT Photo)

The Karnataka capital will see cloudy skies with possibility of rain or thundershowers in the evenings or nights till Wednesday. The city is also set to have maximum and minimum temperatures in the range of 33 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD's seven-day forecast for Bengaluru showed one or two spells of rain might occur today and that “thundery developments” are likely towards the end of the week.

Bengaluru will have a cloudy sky for most of this week.(IMD)

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), meanwhile issued rainfall maps detailing pre-monsoon rainfall patterns in the state for three months - from January 1 to April 3 - which showed that rainfall received in Bengaluru was ‘normal’. However, Bidar, Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts received an ‘excess’ rainfall.

The centre also said an average maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Raichur district, while an average minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Chikkamagaluru District.

The IMD also forecasted rain, thunderstorm, hail and lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, warning that water-logging and traffic congestions might occur. Routine business activities are very likely to be affected. “Loose objects may fly. Stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible,” the IMD said.