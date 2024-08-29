WATCH: Thieves smash windows of four cars on busy road in Bengaluru, steal laptops, valuables

In a bold move, burglars in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar targeted parked cars on a busy street, using a specialized tool to steal laptops and other valuables in broad daylight. The incident occurred on August 22. One of the victims affected in the incident, Surya, narrated the ordeal on social media to alert residents and call for immediate police action. The incident, captured on CCTV, highlights rising safety concerns in the area and prompts calls for urgent police action.(X)

As many as four cars were targeted by thieves on the bustling Indira Nagar Main 100ft Road near the Global Desi store and Westside at around 7:30 pm, according to the post. The thieves smashed the windows of all four vehicles, stealing three bags containing laptops and other valuables. Surya also wrote that the thefts were captured on CCTV footage.

“CCTV footage shows it all. One guy uses a special device to silently break windows (cops say this is common). Another dude distracts the security guard. They grab bags and dash off - all in plain sight on a crowded street!” Surya posted.

The videos are being shared widely on social media sites.

Surya also warned that this incident is not isolated; similar thefts have reportedly occurred in the same area previously, heightening concerns about safety in Bengaluru. “This is not the first time. Apparently, similar thefts have happened in this same lane before. Bengaluru streets are feeling less safe by the day,” he wrote.

He also urged the Bengaluru City Police to take immediate action to address the issue and prevent further incidents. "@blrcitypolice need your swift action! Please investigate and take action to stop these thieves before they strike again," he said.

He further advised residents to remain vigilant and avoid leaving valuables visible in their vehicles. The social media post has called for greater awareness and police intervention to combat the rising crime rate on Bengaluru’s streets. It garnered more than 1.2 million views and over 5,500 likes at the time this article was being written.