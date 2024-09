Water supply disruptions expected in Bengaluru tomorrow due to Cauvery stage 5 project: Report

Work on the Cauvery Stage 5 project is advancing quickly, but residents of Bengaluru should prepare for significant water supply disruptions tomorrow, i.e., Saturday, September 21. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced that the connection of the new pipeline to the Hegganahalli ground-level reservoir will impact water availability across multiple neighbourhoods, according to a One India report. The BWSSB has advised residents that water service will be affected from 1 PM to 10 PM in numerous neighbourhoods across the city. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

Timings

The 700mm pipeline is set to be linked on Saturday, leading to service interruptions in areas served by Cauvery Stage 4 Phase 2 from 1 pm to 10 pm. The BWSSB is urging residents to cooperate during this period.

Areas

The following neighbourhoods are expected be affected: Subramanyanagar, Gayathrinagar, Prakashnagar, Nandini Layout, Goraguntepalya, Krishnanandanagar, Shankarnagar, Kanteeravanagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Saraswathinagar, Ganesh Block, all of Rajajinagar, Rajagopalnagar, GKW Layout, Lakshmi Devinagar, Chamundipura, Parvathinagar, Peenya Industrial Area, Chokkasandra, HMT Layout, Gruhalakshmi Layout, Peenya 1st Stage, Peenya Village, Bagalagunte, Mallasandra, Dasarahalli, Ramayya Layout, Prashanthnagar, Kammagondanahalli, Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Hegganahalli, Herohalli, Sunkadakatte, Pipeline Road, Srinivasanagar, Hoyalanagar, Sanjeevininagar, Lakshmananagar, Srigandhanagar, Mayuranagar, Shivanandanagar, Friends Circle, AGP Layout, Chikkasandra, Kirloskar Layout, Soundarya Layout, Siddeshwara Layout, KP Agrahara, Chennappa Garden, Ganappa Layout, Manjunathnagar, Chaudarpalya, Vidyaranaynagar, Marenahalli 20th Main, KHB Quarters, Housing Board Corporation Colony, Thimmanahalli, MC Layout, Moodalapalya, Nagapura, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Rajajinagar 6th Block, West of Chord Road, Indira Nagar Colony, KHB Colony, Mahaganapathinagar, and Shivanahalli.

Additional affected areas include Shivapura, Nelagadaranahalli, IP Nagar, Doddanahalli Industrial Area, Ramayya Layout, Jai Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Mallasandra, Ravindranagar, Santosh Nagar, BHEL Colony, Babanna Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Shanideva Temple, Havanuru Layout, Defense Colony, Shankrappa Garden, Gopalpura, Kaveripura, Ranganathapura, BDA Layout, Rajiv Gandhi Slum Area, Muneshwarnagar, Moodalapalya, MT Layout, Marenahalli, GKW Layout, Vinayak Layout, Maruti Mandir, Shivanandanagar, Komalnagar, Vishwabharathi Nagar, Sannakke Bayalu, Kamakshipalya, Raginagar, Shakti Ganapathi Nagar, BHEL Layout, Kannahalli, IDL Hometown, Mailasandra, Kengeri, Kengeri Satellite Town, Bande Matha, Kengeri Port, Swathi Layout, Kodivala, Vijaya Layout, Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Jnana Bharathi, Dubasipalya, Nagadevanahalli, Annapoorneshwarinagar, Jnana Ganginagar, Railway Layout, MPM Layout, Mallattahalli, Papareddipalya, IPA Layout, Nagarbhavi and NEF Layout.