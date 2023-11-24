‘We were waiting for his call’: Father of Captain shot dead in Rajouri encounter

Bengaluru:

Captain MV Pranjal from Bengaluru was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

A sombre atmosphere envelopes the residence of Captain MV Pranjal, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Wednesday. Situated in Nandanavan, near Jigani, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the family home is filled with grief as Captain Pranjal’s parents, Venkatesh and Anuradha, mourn the loss of their son.

In his final message to his wife, Aditi, Captain Pranjal conveyed his participation in an upcoming operation and assured a call or message on Thursday. However, the family’s world was shattered when news of his death reached them on Wednesday, as four soldiers, including Captain Pranjal, were killed in the encounter.

“I spoke with Pranjal just days ago, but the last message was sent to Aditi mentioning the operation he was undertaking and the possibility of communication being limited until Thursday,” Pranjal’s father Venkatesh told reporters. “The family awaited his call, only to receive news of his death. .

Captain Pranjal was due for promotion to the rank of Major on December 9. “Born and raised in Mangaluru, Pranjal’s courage, independence, and decisiveness were evident from childhood,” the father said. Recalling an incident from his school days, Venkatesh highlighted Pranjal’s quick thinking when his mother experienced a health issue. “Despite aspiring to be an IAF pilot, he joined the Army in 2014 after being unable to pursue his dream due to height restrictions.”

Speaking on his son’s determination, Venkatesh highlighted Capitain Pranjal decisive nature and achievements, including securing the second rank in the written examination for the armed forces.

Born in Mysore, Venkatesh, was the MD of MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited) in Mangalore. Captain Pranjal, aged 28, had studied at DPS MRPL School from LKG to Calss 10 and pursued PUC (Pre-University Course) at a private college in Mangaluru. He completed an engineering degree at the Military College of Telecommunication in MP.

“He was an exemplary student during his school days. Pranjal’s outstanding academic performance made him the favorite student of all teachers. The news of his sacrifice for the country was initially difficult to accept, leaving everyone in profound sorrow,” Krupa Sanjeev, a teacher at DPS MRPL, told HT.

Teacher Krupa Sanjeev said, “A presidential scout with strong leadership qualities, Pranjal harboured aspirations to join the armed forces since Class 6. His last visit to the school, a month ago, included interactions with the school community. Despite the ongoing sports day, the school decided to observe a holiday as a mark of respect for Captain Pranjal’s sacrifice.”

“Pranjal’s mortal remains are currently in Jammu and Kashmir. The family members have not yet been informed about bringing the body to Bengaluru,” Basavaraj, a relative, told reporters.

He said, “As news of Pranjal’s martyrdom became known, family members and close friends gathered near the house. It is almost certain that the body will reach Bangalore on Thursday night or Friday morning. Preparations are already underway for the final darshan of martyr Pranjal in front of his house in the Nandanavana layout in Jigani.”