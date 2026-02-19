Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Feb 20-22)

Bardo (Performance) Guitarist Deepak Verma brings traditional Andalucian flamenco music to Bengaluru, via a solo guitar recital. (Deepak Verma website)

Sunday; 4.40 pm

Offstage-Grounds for Practice, Wilson Garden

This intimate solo performance, created by theatre artist Manish Ruparel, explores the Tibetan concept of the in-between space of death and rebirth. Ruparel is trained in Butoh and clowning, and the work focuses on the concept of letting go. The piece starts as an intense experience of someone attempting to forgo a deep attachment, and then evolves into an absurdist one.

₹500 to ₹1,000. Book on Instagram via @offstageblr

Deepak Verma- Flamenco Guitarist In Concert (Music)

Saturday; 5.30 pm

Aruna Sunderlal Auditorium, RT Nagar

Verma brings traditional Andalucian flamenco music to Bengaluru, via a solo guitar recital. The session guitarist, who has worked with AR Rahman and Kailash Kher, will play classics by Paco de Lucia and Sabicas, as well as modern works by Vicente Amigo, whose music bridges classical flamenco with contemporary sensibilities. The former rock guitarist has spent over a decade training in Flamenco music in Spain.

₹499. Book via Instagram @thebangaloreschoolofmusic

Amadeus (Play)

Saturday; 7 pm and Sunday; 5 pm

Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte

A fictional account of the imagined rivalry between composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri forms the theme of this play, written by the English playwright Peter Shaffer, and directed by Arjun Sajnani. Shaffer weaves Mozart’s compositions, such as The Magic Flute and Figaro, into the play to examine emotions of envy, lust, and love. It focuses on the relentless self-interrogation of Salieri. It showcases the profoundly human side of the composer.

₹500 onwards. Book on bookmyshow.com

Live Immersive Music Performances | The Sixth Sense (Concert)

Saturday; 6.30 pm

Alembic City, Whitefield

Max Cooper, the composer, artist and former scientist, delivers a live experience that combines intricate electronic composition with immersive visual storytelling. Enjoy the charged yet serene ambience at the electronic music concert featuring atmospheric visuals.

₹2499 onwards. Book on district.in

Ondede Rangothsava - Laingika Alpasankhayatara Utsava (Arts festival)

Saturday and Sunday; 11 am to 7 pm

National Gallery of Modern Art, Palace Road

Art turns into a powerful social weapon as transgenders, sex workers, devdasis, gender non-binary individuals, and marginalised women voice their emotions through dance, theatre, music, and poetry. Groove to the songs by Jogappas and the Hijra community that demand acceptance from mainstream society. Sex workers will recite poems about the hardships faced within their own families. Curated theatre performances bring to the spotlight sexual minorities’ daily challenges.

Entry is free.

Udupa Music Festival (Concert)

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7 pm

Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram

Immerse yourself in the compositions of Carnatic music duo Ranjani Gayatri and Hindustani maestro Begum Parveen Sultana. Purbayan Chatterjee performs on sitar, while Vishwa Mohan Bhatt performs with his own invention, Mohan Veena. Drummers Darshan Doshi and Manjunath Sattyasheel add a groovy twist to the festival with their individual shows.

₹600 onwards. Book on bookmyshow.com