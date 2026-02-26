Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Feb 27-March 1)

A Woman Or Not to Be (Theatrical Performance) Written, adapted and directed by Vinay Kumar, Nimmy Raphel plays a Hamlet the original never imagined. (Mumbai Theatre Guide website)

Friday; 7pm

Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

Think Hamlet, but let the women speak! Princess Hamlet is all of 20, at home on vacation from college, fluent in martial arts and manga. So, what’s the twist in the tale? Adishakti’s production departs from Shakespeare’s dilemma, telling the tale from the feminine perspective, asking who gets to act on grief and wield power. Written, adapted and directed by Vinay Kumar, Nimmy Raphel plays a Hamlet the original never imagined.

Free, register on the website.

Weaving a Story ( Dance Performance )

Friday; 6.30pm

Atta Galaata, Indiranagar

How do you explore textile traditions through classical dance? In this immersive one-hour experience, Janani Murali, a renowned Bharatanatyam practitioner, and Shruthi Kezhakepuram Purushotham, a Mohiniyattam exponent, weave shared narratives of textiles and dance. They trace symbolism and cultural inheritance through storytelling and performance. Find yourself transported by the rhythm of the loom that finds resonance in Indian dance forms, in the hands of two of India’s most seasoned classical performers.

₹399, Book on Urbanaut

Malleshwaram Heritage Trail ( Heritage Walk)

Saturday; 4pm

Veena Stores, Malleshwaram

This guided walking trail, by Bengaluru Prayana, traces the journey of Malleshwaram from a hilly settlement, Mallapura to a planned centre of education and community life. Using historical records, a rare 1669 CE temple inscription and on-ground storytelling, the walk explores how plague-era planning, water systems and town design shaped the neighbourhood. Visit the Kadu Malleshwara temple and house of CV Raman, while sampling some of the city’s best thindi, and scanning some of the most recognisable Art Deco homes.

₹650 (including snacks). Book on BengaluruPrayana

Tipsy near Thipassandra (Pub Crawl)

Saturday; 6pm

Indiranagar BDA Complex

If you’ve finished your sober start to the year, and want to know why Bangalore is the pub capital, then this 3-hour pub crawl/ walk is for you. Start at the Indiranagar BDA complex, visit local bars in the vicinity, and end up near Brik Oven on 80ft Road. This walk is open to enthusiasts, 21 years and above, with valid ID, as there is a set number of drinks (and food) inclusive, as well as the fee to each watering hole.

₹2,500. Book on GullyTours

Getting There by Rohan Joshi ( Stand up Comedy)

Saturday; 7.30pm

Fan Park, Phoenix Mall of Asia

If you’re wondering how a fun 40-year-old gradually leans into his Uncle era, Rohan Joshi is sharing his step-by-step playbook. Returning to the comedy circuit after his first special Wake n Bake in 2020, Joshi’s routine is part rant, part exposition, with plenty of laughs thrown in for good measure. This is your chance to catch this show and see if he’s still as entertaining in person as he is on the ’gram.

₹799. Book on BookmyShow

Histories of Indian Perfume: On a Scented Trail (Exhibition)

Sunday; 11am-9pm

Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

Scent is nostalgic. The smell of ripe mangoes takes you back to messy childhood memories, the pungent scent of dried chillies transports you to verandahs that doubled up as pickling stations. Attar takes you to a Nawab’s palace you never visited. This exhibition traces scent across ritual, cuisine and medicine through paintings, records, and objects. Discover trade routes that carried essences across continents, the hands that made perfume, and how craft and labour intersected with commerce.

Free

Foreign Return by Kaneez Surkha (Stand-up Comedy)

Sunday; 8pm

Samarthanam Auditorium, TheatreNama

This is your only chance to catch the widely travelled but Indian-at-heart comic, Kaneez Surkha, who brings her set peppered with anecdotes from her time in South Africa, India and new home, New York City. Turns out, navigating a mid-life crisis in the Big Apple, while trying to fall in love, provides perfect material for a one-hour stand up show.

₹499. Book on BookmyShow

Birding Bharat, Ataavi Bird Walk Series

Saturday; 6.30am-8.30 am

Jnana Jyothi Xerox. Bangalore University

If you like to start your weekend to birdsong, join the team at Ataavi, as they lead an exploration of the local flora and give you a chance to spot migratory and native birds, with plenty of fun facts thrown in. Wear sturdy shoes, camouflage clothes, carry your own binoculars, phone and camera and whatever you do, Don’t Feed the Birds!

₹250. Book via @ataavibirdfoundation

Extra Dimensional Explorations (String Theory lecture)

Sunday, 7pm-9pm

Humming Tree, Indiranagar

Does particle physics seem too daunting? Then this Pint of View lecture will add the fun back into the fundamentals of physics. Join Dr K Sridhar, a particle physicist and author, as he piques your curiosity, with careful scepticism, offering a glimpse into how far theoretical imagination can stretch, and where experimental reality pushes back.

₹999 (plus, a mandatory ₹500 cover charge redeemable against food and beverages).

Book on @PintofView.club