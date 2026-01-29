Weekend events you can’t miss in Bengaluru (Jan 30, 31, Feb 1)

Bangalore International Film Festival This year’s theme of Bangalore International Film Festival (BIFF): “Is it enough to be a woman”, includes a Smita Patil retrospective. (Representative file photo)

What: The 17th edition of BIFF will offer a cinematic feast for film buffs by showcasing over 200 films from nearly 60 countries, along with masterclasses and workshops on the craft of filmmaking. This year’s theme: “Is it enough to be a woman”, includes a Smita Patil retrospective. Also being screed are old celluloid gems such as Rudaali, and Bimal Roy’s Do Beegha Zameen. This will be complemented by spotlight on fresh energy of debut talents. This is a festival that will emphasise on both region specific cinema and global films.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Across multiple venues

Entry: For tickets, visit biffes.org.

Flutes and Frames (Music Show)

What: What happens when doyra, flute and kanjira come together? In this concert, celebrated flautist Amith Nadig; G Guru Prasanna (a kanjira artist who blends Carnatic, Western jazz, Hindustani and contemporary music) and Uzbek percussionist Abbos Kosimov (specialising in Doyra, a central Asian frame drum) get together to explore different realms of rhythm. Prepare for a most unusual jugalbandi.

When: Friday; 7pm to 8.30pm

Where: Indian Music Experience Museum, J P Nagar

Entry: Register on indianmusicexperience.org/mec-events/flutes-and-frames

New India Lodge (Theatre and food)

What: Imagine a world where reality blurs with fiction, guests merge with actors, and your dinner is transformed into a theatrical adventure. Immerse in this play (more of a culinary ride), produced by Pachaak productions and The Nommers. It’s set in Independence-era India. You are one of the characters in the play. Taste iconic dishes representing different regions of India, from Bohra and Gujarati communities to the Malayali and Punjabi families. Alongside, interact with other characters, engage with their life stories and find relatable tidbits from your life in their worlds as you munch your way around the historic space. Feel free to dress up in the 1950s style to look the part!

When: Saturday (noon to 2.30pm) and Sunday (noon to 2.30pm and 6pm to 8.30pm)

Where: Cox Town

Entry: ₹4000 onwards. Book on townscript.com

Park (Play)

What: A park, at its liveliest and dramatic best, is where human interactions come alive. This play, written by actor, director and poet Manav Kaul, focuses on three men who are warring for a spot on a bench in the park. It’s funny, but layered with the jokes is a profound story of man’s struggle for space and belongig. Park becomes a symbol of our everyday workplace, home and even love. Directed by Sachin K Jaryal and produced by Mumbai based theatre group Chitraleka Arts Theatre Group.

When: Saturday, 3.30pm and 7.30pm

Where:RangaShankara, JP Nagar

Entry: ₹250. Book on bookmyshow.com

Kala Dhwani (Music and performance)

What: Groove to Indian pop music hits and immerse in the folk arts and craft of India at this festival that brings cultural heritage of six states under one roof. Over 200 folk and tribal artists showcase over 50 art forms from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir , Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. There are live persormances, interactive workshops, artisan markets and food from the six states. Each day ends with a powerhouse performance. On the first night, it’s Veena Sriveni: World record holder to play on the smallest veena. The next day, groove to folk numbers of Karnataka (Lokadha Kalaji and Gudugudiya) with Raghu Dixit. Classical music lovers with a taste for rock get to hear their favourite kritis like Manavyala delivered by the ever popular fusion band, Agam, on the final day.

When: Saturday and Sunday; 3pm

Where: Chamra Vajra, Jayamahal

Entry: Free. Book on bookmyshow.com

Tempo Tantrums (Stand-up)

What: Kenny Sebastian blends laughter and melody in this live experience that covers everyday absurdities, generational quirks, frustrations and its unexpected tempo shifts. His signature poker face belies his obsession with adulting woes, drunk cousin tales and Millennial vs GenZ quirks. There will be some live music too – Sebastian is good with the guitar and crowdsourcing.

When: Saturday (4 pm and 7 pm) and Sunday (3 pm and 6 pm)

Where: St. Joseph’s University Auditorium, Langford Gardens

Entry: From ₹1499. Book on bookmyshow.com