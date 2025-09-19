'What it takes to walk outside Google Bengaluru': Viral video shows pedestrian hazards and roads in shambles

A viral video shows that walking outside Google Bengaluru has become a hazard for pedestrians, with broken roads, encroached footpaths, and massive potholes making the IT corridor increasingly unsafe. A viral video shared by the Civic Opposition of India on X has highlighted the deteriorating condition of roads and footpaths.(X)

A viral video shared by the Civic Opposition of India on X has highlighted the deteriorating condition of roads and footpaths outside the Google Bengaluru office. In the video, a resident walks along the streets, pointing out massive craters on the service roads, encroached footpaths, and the lack of safe walking space. “The condition is really pathetic, and there is no walking space,” he says as he navigates the damaged roads.

The video also draws attention to the slow progress of the Blueline Metro construction in front of Bagmane Tech Park, further adding to the difficulties faced by pedestrians.

Residents reacting to the video expressed frustration at the poor state of infrastructure. One noted that the service road under the bridge leading to Bagmane Office collapses during rains, despite the taxpayers in the area contributing heavily. Another suggested that if footpaths are completely encroached, authorities should consider removing them entirely and widening the roads.

Several commenters highlighted the lack of attention to this IT corridor, with one stating, “They care less about this stretch because we don’t have voting power. In any other country, CEOs of major firms would negotiate with the government for the safety of their employees.” Mentions were made of major companies, including @GoogleIndia, @AmazonIN, @Infosys, @Wipro, and @Swiggy, urging them to speak up on behalf of employees.

This viral video comes at a time when BlackBuck recently exited the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area, citing poor infrastructure as a major concern. The episode underscores long-standing complaints about the neglected conditions of roads and pedestrian pathways in one of Bengaluru’s most prominent IT hubs.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

