‘What truth are they going to find?’: CM Siddaramaiah on BJP's fact-finding team visit to Shivamogga

After Bharatiya Janata Party announced to send a fact-finding committee to violence hit-Shivamogga district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said, "What is the truth that they are going to find about?"

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)

Siddaramaiah while speaking to the media said, "What is the truth that they are going to find out about? Action has been taken against those who pelted stones while Muslims were taking out a procession on the occasion of Eid-Milad. It has been very clearly instructed to take action against those involved, irrespective of which party they belong, whoever they are and not let them take the law into their hand."

According to the police, a group of miscreants pelted stones at some vehicles and houses during the Eid Milad procession in Shantinagar-Ragigudda.

The Shivamogga district administration in Karnataka had imposed section 144 on the premises of Shivamogga Mahanagara Palika limits following the incident.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier said that the situation is now under control and 40 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

In response to the BJP's allegation that the government has put a brake on the development of the state for guarantee schemes, the CM said "It is the BJP which has ruined the state's economic situation. We never took so much debt and there was no committed expenditure of this amount."

He said that they have ruined everything and now they have this to say.

" ₹200 crores have been granted for land acquisition for the Bhadra scheme. There is no shortage of funds for programmes and for guarantee schemes," Siddaramaiah added.

