'Where do I have hawala money?' asks Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar - being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case - has been summoned by a Delhi court next week. Speaking to news agency PTI, he said he has no 'hawala money' and that the court would decide.
The case against him was filed in 2018. The senior leader - seen by some as a possible chief ministerial candidate for next year's assembly election - has been summoned next week.
"The ED has filed a chargesheet. They had to do it in six months but, after taking years, they have filed now. So I have been given summons for June 31 (July 1), I will go," he said.
When asked about his links with hawala money he responded, "Where do I have (hawala money)? Court will decide all those things."
The Karnataka Congress chief was arrested by the ED in September 2019 and granted bail by the Delhi high court in October. The case is based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department - against Shivakumar and others - last year before a special court in Bengaluru.
The charges relate to alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.
(With PTI Inputs)
-
PAPs rally results in traffic snarls on Sion Panvel Highway
Traffic slowed down on the busy Sion-Panvel Highway, particularly in the Nerul to Kharghar section, for a couple of hours on Friday morning due to a rally held by Project Affected Persons (PAPs) of the Navi Mumbai International Airport Project to name the airport after their leader, late DB Patil.
-
Budget session: Punjab government to table White Paper on state’s finances in assembly
The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave nod to the tabling of the White Paper on the finances of the state in the house during the current budget session of the Vidhan Sabha. The White Paper will also comment upon the possible way forward for the resurgence of fiscal health of the state. The Cabinet also cleared the tabling of the budget estimates for the year 2022-23 in the ongoing budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.
-
Allahabad HC reserves verdict on MLA Pallavi Singh Patel’s plea over EC notice
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court has reserved its judgment on a petition filed by Samajwadi Party MLA from Sirathu, Pallavi Singh Patel, challenging the Election Commission notice for allegedly not disclosing criminal cases against her. The bench comprising justices Sunita Agrawal and Vikram D Chauhan reserved its verdict after hearing arguments of Patel's advocate Saroj Yadav and additional advocate general Neeraj Tripathi on Thursday.
-
Sidhu Moose Wala’s SYL strikes chord, calls to protect Punjab’s river waters
With more than 15 million (1.5 crore) views in 19 hours, slain Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's song SYL talks about the deep-rooted controversial issues of Punjab that are strongly bonded with state politics. Trending as number one on YouTube, where it was released from Moose Wala's official account at 6pm on Thursday, the video has got 2.3 million (23 lakh) likes on YouTube.
-
Lake conservationist demands de-silting of Bengaluru's Gowdanapalya lake
De-silting of Bengaluru's lakes to reduce pollution and ensure good quality of water supply is a subject of constant concern for environmentalists and residents. Raghavendra B Pachhapur, a lake conservationist, spoke to news agency ANI Thursday and called on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to take action, with specific focus on Gowdanapalya lake, which is being worked on by the city administrative body.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics