Who is Poornachandra Tejaswi everybody is tweeting about | 5 points on the author
It is Kannada novelist and litterateur Poornachandra Tejaswi's birth anniversary today and Twitter is pouring love and remembrance. Here are five facts about the writer.
On the occasion of Kannada novelist Poornachandra Tejaswi's birth anniversary, politicians, actors and several others took to social media tofilled social media with messages of love, respect and remembrance.
The state's horticulture minister Munirathna said, “The birthday of K P Purnachandra Tejaswi, a famous writer and Pampa awardee who gave the readers novels based on science in the lap of environment, is a sweet memory.”
Former CM and JDS second-in-command, HD Kumaraswamy, said it is a unique experience to read the works of Tejaswi, who gave many unique contribution, including Karwalo, Kirugoorina Gayyaligalu, Abachoorina Post Offisu, Parisarada Kathe, Chidambara Rahasya and Jugari Cross. "Tejaswi, who has always been a part of my reading, is one of my main sources of inspiration. He always amazes me. Best regards on his birthday,” the JDS leader further wrote.
American Kannada-language film actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa also shared a message, “Today is transformative thinker/writer/environmentalist Poornachandra Tejaswi’s bday. In ‘Jugari Cross’, Tejaswi creates farcical Prof Ganguly who riles up his students against Emergency but absconds when on verge of jail. Tejaswi knew how essential courage is for nation-building.”
To commemorate the litterateur's birth anniversary, here are five facts about him:
- His full name is Kuppali Puttappa Poornachandra Tejaswi. He is the son of noted Kannada poet Kuvempu.
- His first short story was Linga Banda, that described the rainy Western Ghats from the eyes of a boy. Some of his other famous works include Karvalo, Kaadu Mattu Kraurya, Mayaloka, Huliyoorina Sarahaddu, Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu and Pakakaranthi Mattu Itara Kathegalu. He indulged in nearly all forms of literature, including poems, short stories, novels, travel literature, plays and science fiction.
- Apart from pursuing interests in photography, painting, publishing and the environment, Tejaswi had found his hobbies in nature and farming, and even bought a coffee estate in Chikmagalur district.
- He died on 5 April, 2007, at the age of 69, at his farm house in Mudigere of Chikmagalur district due to a cardiac arrest. His wife Rajeshwari passed away in December last year. She was 84 years old. The couple is survived by two daughters Susmitha and Eshanye who work in software.
- Besides the Sahitya Academy Award for Chidambara Rahasya, the author was hothe Karnataka Sahitya Academy, Pampa Award, Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Rajyotsava Award, among many others.
