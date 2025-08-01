'Why do you always lie?': Bengaluru residents slam DK Shivakumar's garbage cleanup claims

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to announce significant progress in Bengaluru’s ongoing garbage management efforts, declaring that over 9,700 of 10,354 complaints received via the BBMP helpline have been resolved. DK Shivakumar said 654 pending complaints are currently under "high-priority clearance".(X/@AkashUpadhye)

He said 654 pending complaints are currently under "high-priority clearance" and emphasized the government's commitment to a "Swachcha, sustainable Bengaluru."

The Congress leader added that CCTV surveillance and stricter accountability measures are being rolled out to tackle violations and improve sanitation enforcement across the city.

(Also Read: Karnataka railway clerk suspended after ignoring passengers for 15-minute phone chat, video goes viral)

“A cleaner Bengaluru starts with action,” Shivakumar posted. “We’re strengthening our commitment with new accountability measures.”

How did residents react?

However, the announcement sparked a wave of criticism from Bengalureans online, many of whom challenged the accuracy of the claims and expressed frustration over continued neglect in their areas.

“9,700 complaints is enough to show the mirror,” one user commented. “What proactive steps is the government taking to ensure a cleaner Bengaluru?”

Another user shared a photo of a garbage dump from JP Nagar 8th Phase and wrote, “Complained multiple times. No one cares.”

Several responses highlighted ongoing issues in various neighborhoods, including Sarakki Lake, Ashtalaxmi Layout, and areas lacking basic sanitation infrastructure. One user alleged that BBMP field staff often close complaints without addressing them, remarking, “Even if I say there is garbage in your bedroom, they’ll close it without checking.”

Another user offered a more constructive take, urging authorities to equip and train sanitation workers better, while also calling on citizens to segregate waste and share responsibility.

Despite the BBMP’s claims of a large-scale cleanup operation and promises of enforcement, the ground reality shared by residents paints a starkly different picture.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road landowners demand justice after 20-year wait. ‘No award, no rehabilitation')