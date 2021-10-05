Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / 'Will be severely punished': Karnataka home minister on brutality of Yadgir rape bid
bengaluru news

'Will be severely punished': Karnataka home minister on brutality of Yadgir rape bid

Published on Oct 05, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Superintendent of police told reporters that the accused entered the victim’s house late at night while her husband was away and attempted to rape her
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters that the accused in the Yadgir incident, where a woman was burnt alive for resisting rape attempt, has surrendered before the police and assured that they will be brought to justice with severe punishment. “The accused has surrendered at Surpura police station. Police are investigating the case. Severe punishment will be awarded to the accused,” the minister told ANI.

On the night of October 3, a woman was burnt alive at her home in Supur taluka after she resisted the rape attempt of a man, who the police later identified as Gangappa Basappa Arolalli, a resident of Chowdeshwarihal village, according to a report in Deccan Herald on Monday.

Superintendent of police CB Vedamurthy told reporters that the accused entered the victim’s house late at night while her husband was away and attempted to rape her. When the woman resisted his move the man left only to come back with gasoline from his motorbike and used it to set her ablaze.

The woman was rushed to Surpur taluk hospital on the morning of October 4 and later shifted to Kalaburagi district hospital after her condition worsened. She succumbed to her injuries later that evening.

RELATED STORIES

Last month another such incident rocked Yadgir district after a video emerged of four men stripping, sexually abusing, and assaulting a Dalit woman on the Yadgir-Shahapur state highway. The video also showed the miscreants clicking selfies with the victim during the assault.

Police arrested the four accused from the video which was reportedly filmed an year ago. “The police department has taken the case very seriously. Shahapur police have registered a suo motu case and the matter will be investigated,” Vedamurthy told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rape karnataka
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karnataka high court issues notice to former judge in graft case

Using bluetooth-enabled devices while driving may invite 1k fine in Bengaluru

Heavy rain leaves 1 dead in Bengaluru; CM Bommai says relief work on

Belagavi hate crime: Protests erupt over delay in arrests
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP