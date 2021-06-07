Will not review transfer order of Sindhuri, Nag, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that there is no question of reviewing the transfer of the two senior officials in Mysuru district after one of them threatened to resign from the administrative services alleging harassment from the other.

“Because she (Rohini Sindhuri Dasari) has been transferred, she came. Once a transfer is done, there is no question of reviewing it and I have asked her to report (to her new role),” Yediyurappa said on Sunday.

The statements come a day after the Karnataka government decided to transfer both Sindhuri and Shilpa Nag from their respective positions.

Nag who was Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation was transferred as director (e-governance) at the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department. Sindhuri, who was serving as deputy commissioner, Mysuru, was transferred as commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments.

Nag on Thursday announced her resignation in front of TV news cameras from the Indian Administrative Services, stating that she cannot work in a “suffocating environment”.

“With deep sorrow and regret, I am hereby submitting my resignation to the Indian Administrative Service . I humbly ask your kind self to accept this and relieve me of my moral dilemma, pain and sorrow for the sacrilege of the sacred service we have taken oath to serve and protect,” Nag said in a press conference on Thursday in Mysuru, about 125 kms from Bengaluru.

Nag made an apparent reference to Sindhuri, and has been at the receiving end of criticism from other political leaders including the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Several political leaders have made scathing personal remarks against Sindhuri since Thursday and before, over earlier encounters with the officer.

Sindhuri has been the target of several such attacks, which people aware of the developments said, was because she refuses to cave into demands by politicians trying to get contracts allocated to people related to them or usurp government land.

The near public spat between the two officials gave opposition political parties more ammunition to target Yediyurappa over losing control of his own administration.

“There is no coordination between ministers, there are differences between ministers, between officials. Administration has collapsed,” DK Shivakumar, the state president of the Congress said on Sunday.

Sindhuri was also accused of ignoring desperate calls for help by her colleague from Chamarajanagar where 24 persons died due to shortage of oxygen. On Sunday, a purported voice call between Sindhuri and one of the district officials incharge of oxygen was played on loop by TV channels. In the call, a person believed to be Sindhuri is heard threatening to dismiss the official for supplying oxygen cylinders to neighbouring Chamrajanagar district.

The veracity of the audio call recording could not be independently verified.

The person believed to be Sindhuri is heard stating that oxygen supplies to all hospitals in Mysuru should be fulfilled at the earliest. It remains unclear when this purported call took place and the context of the same.