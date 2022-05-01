Will support fight to include Marathi-speaking K'taka areas in Maha: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said they would continue to support the fight of Marathi-speaking people residing in border areas of neighbouring Karnataka to include those places in Maharashtra. He was addressing a gathering in Pune city on the occasion of Maharashtra's foundation day.
The western state was formed on this day in 1960. "While we are celebrating 62 years of formation of Maharashtra, we regret that the Marathi-speaking villages in Bidar, Bhalki, Belgaum, Karwar, Nippani and other places in Karnataka could not be merged with Maharashtra. The citizens of Maharashtra and its government are with their fight to be part of Maharashtra. I assure that we would keep supporting their fight till these villages become part of Maharashtra," Pawar said.
Maharashtra claims certain areas, including Belgaum, Karwar nd Nippani which are part of Karnataka, contending that majority population in these areas is Marathi-speaking. The case of Maharashtra-Karnataka bounding dispute is pending before the Supreme Court.
Talking to reporters after the programme, Pawar expressed concern over a large number of swords recently seized from parts of Maharashtra and said the state police department was keeping an eye on it and trying to find people behind such activities. On Wednesday, police had seized 89 swords and a dagger from an SUV in Maharashtra's Dhule district and arrested four people in this connection. Pawar said this indicates there may be some people who want to be involved in anti-social activities.
"We have asked police to conduct a probe into the seizure of such weapons. We appeal to everyone to maintain religious harmony. While expressing their thoughts, people should take care that their words do not provoke sentiments of any community," he added.
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, who was also present in the programme, said political meetings, rallies and gatherings will go on and the police department will work to maintain peace and harmony during the Maharashtra foundation day celebrations. "They (police) are prepared for any kind of situation. I appeal to everyone to maintain social harmony," Walse Patil said when asked about various political events slated in Maharashtra on the state's foundation day.
Kolar: Man burns wife's hand while taking a ‘fidelity test’
In a truly bizarre incident, a man burned her husband Ananda's wife's hand while taking a 'fidelity test'. The incident occurred in Kolar's Veerenahalli Village within the Vemaagal police station's limits. The woman hadn't complained fearing retribution from her husband Ananda. However, the police were informed after KM Sandesh, the president of the an NGO, Ambedkara Seva Samithi, got involved. Following the complaint, the police are looking for Ananda and hope to catch him soon.
Bengaluru: 4.49kg Ephedrine worth ₹89.92 lakh seized at airport
A huge consignment of 4.496 kg of the drug Ephedrine worth more than ₹89.92 lakh has been seized from the International Courier Terminal at the Bengaluru airport by different agencies including Airport Customs. The seizure was carried out based on a specific intelligence input, at the courier centre on Friday with the involvement of the Customs Intelligence Unit, Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch, Bengaluru Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate in the operation.
Maharashtra Day: Why is it celebrated, history and significance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of India took to Twitter to extend their greetings to the people of Maharashtra as the state marked its 62st foundation day on Sunday. Every year, the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat celebrate their foundation day on May 1. Significance of Maharashtra Day: Maharashtra observes May 1 as a public holiday. Liquor sales across the state are also reportedly prohibited on Maharashtra Diwas.
Don’t divert funds meant for mines-affected community: Odisha govt to collectors
Amid allegations of misuse and diversion of District Mineral Foundation funds for works in non-mineral bearing areas, the Odisha government has asked all departments and district collectors of the state to ensure that no fund meant for mining-affected communities is transferred in any manner from the DMF to the state exchequer or any state level fund or Chief Minister's Relief Fund, according to a new directive.
5% rebate for full payment of property tax: BBMP extends deadline to May 31
Property owners in Bengaluru can now avail 5% rebate against the full payment for 2022-23 till May 31, 2022. The BBMP issued a notification on stating this, extending the rebate period by another 31 days. BBMP's instruction for taxpayers : 1. 5% rebate on total property tax to be paid could be availed, if you are paying full amount in one installment. If you are paying through DD or CASH, receipt could be generated instantly.
