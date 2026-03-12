Belagavi , Belagavi Police have arrested a woman who allegedly lured wealthy men and robbed them, officials said on Thursday. Woman arrested for cheating, robbing wealthy men after luring them in Karnataka's Belagavi

The accused has been identified as Deepa Avatagi , a native of Mahalingpur in Bagalkot district. She claimed to be a fashion designer, they said.

Her associate, Shivanand Mathapati, a resident of Hukkeri taluk in Belagavi district, is currently absconding.

Police said Mathapati allegedly supplied information about affluent individuals to the accused.

According to investigators, Deepa befriended wealthy men through social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. After establishing contact, she allegedly engaged them in obscene chats and later invited them to meet her at a lodge in Belagavi city.

Once the victim arrived at the lodge, she would ask him to take a shower.

While the man was inside the bathroom, she would allegedly lock the door from outside and flee with his mobile phone, cash and car keys, Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said.

Police said some of the incidents were captured on the lodge's CCTV cameras. The accused would later call the victim from another phone number and allegedly demand money, threatening to lodge a police complaint if the victim refused to pay.

A case has been registered at the Tilakwadi Police Station in Belagavi. A police team led by Inspector Parashuram Poojari arrested the accused during the investigation.

Police have seized property worth approximately ₹32.86 lakh from the accused. The seized items include cars, 11 mobile phones, a tablet, a dongle, three car keys and ₹14,000 in cash, the senior police officer said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, and efforts are on to trace the absconding accomplice, police added.

"The recovered items will be returned to the rightful owners. Shivanand is still absconding and will be secured very soon. He was earlier arrested in Bengaluru by the Bengaluru Police. We are currently working out to find how many people have been targeted by them," the officer added.

