Woman nabbed at Bengaluru airport worth 15 lakh for strapping gold into sanitary pad: Report

A woman who flew from Thailand to Bengaluru on Friday was caught at the city's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for trying to smuggling gold by strapping it into the sanitary pad she was wearing.

The 26-year-old, who landed in Bengaluru on an IndiGo flight in the early hours of Friday, possessed 302 grams of gold worth ₹15.4 lakhs, The Times of India reported. The gold was in five pieces, all strapped to her sanitary napkin with duct tape. The identity of the woman could not be ascertained.

Customs officials at KIA were in the process of passenger profiling when they noticed the woman had travelled to Bangkok from Bengaluru on September 6. Officials then questioned why she had travelled to Thailand from Bengaluru while she was a resident of Kurla West, Mumbai.

Authorities patted her down when she failed to answer and the pat-down revealed she was hiding something beneath her clothes. Upon further interrogation, the gold in her sanitary pad was uncovered and the woman was booked once she handed over the smuggled gold to authorities.

Investigation by the Air Intelligence Unit of Bengaluru Customs revealed that she was smuggling gold on orders of some local gangs. Officials are probing whether she has international links with smuggling gangs in Thailand. Further investigation is underway.