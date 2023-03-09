Women's Day must be celebrated by 'involving men': Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that International Women's Day must be celebrated by "involving men." CM Bommai urged on the safety of women saying that if a woman faces problems it is from either her husband or the children.(HT_PRINT)

CM Bommai was speaking after inaugurating an event as part of International Women's Day and the distribution of the 'Kittur Rani Chenamma' awards in Bengaluru on Wednesday. In the speech, he said that a relationship with a mother is pre-birth and a very sacred bonding.

He also urged on the safety of women saying that if a woman faces problems it is from either her husband or the children. So, there is a need to create awareness among the boys. The United Nations has decided to celebrate this day to unite women from all nations, provide security and empower them economically.

The CM also said that society is male-dominated yet women have achieved in all fields. Women have gained a lot of importance in Puranas. It was Kittur Rani Chennamma who sounded the bugle to fight against the Britishers. Several women participated in the freedom struggle, he said.

"The Anganwadi workers were doing the role of mothers and their patience must be appreciated. Last year, their honorarium was hiked by ₹1000 and this year it will be increased by another ₹1000", he said.

By giving impetus to three mantras - employment, education, and empowerment - the government has invested in education. The girl children are offered free education. Now, women are working in all fields, and proving anything can be achieved with self-confidence.

Talking at the event, CM Bommai said, "Under the Stree Samarthya scheme, ₹5 lakh is paid. the State has a 6.5 crore population and if 13 crore hands work, it is possible to achieve more. The new scheme will help in the growth of the state."

The CM pointed out that the government have provided facilities for the safety of women and also initiated the Safety City project. Accordingly, 7,000 cameras have been installed, a command centre has been set up, provided with 400 vehicles. This will be extended to all taluk centres and the City Corporation limits.

"The thrift habit of women has made the economy stronger. Women are now in IT/BT, Banking, and other sectors. They drive aircraft, buses, trucks, and tractors. The women of Karnataka should make themselves seen in the international arena also", CM Bommai added.

Woman and Child Welfare Department Minister Achar Halappa, Saalu Marada Thimmakka, State Women's Commission Chairperson Pramila Naidu, State Child Rights Commission Chairman Rajanna Gowda, DRDO Director Dr. Anuradha Bhatia, and others also attended the event.