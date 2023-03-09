'Wear a bindi first…': Karnataka BJP MP yells at female vendor on women's day

A Karnataka BJP MP, S Muniswamy from Kolar district, is making headlines for shouting at a female vendor on women's day. His statements, asking the woman to wear a bindi on her forehead, is triggering sharp reactions from several quarters. The BJP MP was attending an exhibition and sales fair on the occasion of women's day, which he inaugurated on Wednesday.

"Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn't he? You have no common sense," The Kolar BJP Lok Sabha MP said. A video of the entire incident is making rounds on social media.

This elicited sharp reactions from the opposition Congress, who condemned the statements and said such incidents "reflect the culture" of the BJP.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also responded to the video, writing, “The @BJP4India will turn India into a “Hindutva Iran”. The Ayatollahs of the BJP will have their version of the “Moral Police” patrolling the streets.”

The incident comes days after an advocate snatched away bike keys belonging to female bikers and left them stranded for hours in the middle of Bengaluru's NICE road while they were on a women's day ride. The ladies had stopped at the side of the road to drink water.

(With inputs from ANI)