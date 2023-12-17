close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Won't be mute spectator if corruption cases are found: CM Siddaramaiah

Won't be mute spectator if corruption cases are found: CM Siddaramaiah

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Dec 17, 2023 04:54 PM IST

He said investigations are underway in '40 per cent commission' cases against the previous government and steps will be taken against the guilty.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said his government will not be a mute spectator to corruption and will initiate action against the corrupt.

Also Read - BJP MP Pratap Simha slams Congress for pitching Tipu Sultan name for Mysuru airport

"If any cases of corruption are found in the state, the government will not be a mute spectator. An investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against the culprits," the chief minister said.

When asked about officials of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation demanding bribes from drivers to put them on duty, Siddaramaiah said an investigation against them would be conducted.

To a question on the allegations that the caste census was unscientific, the chief minister said the Backward Classes Commission has not submitted its report, yet some people are already commenting that the report is not scientific.

"Such statements are based on speculation without knowing the contents of the report. Let the report be submitted," he said.

