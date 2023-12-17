close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / BJP MP Pratap Simha slams Congress for pitching Tipu Sultan name for Mysuru airport

ByHT News Desk
Dec 17, 2023 03:00 PM IST

BJP leader accuses Karnataka CM of appeasement politics over Tipu Sultan

BJP leader and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that he wouldn’t allow Congress to rename the Mysuru airport as ‘Tipu Sultan’ airport. He said that a name has already been proposed to the union government earlier for the airport and alleged that the Congress is trying to create an issue out of everything.

Simha said, “The previous government led by former CM Basavaraj Bommai had already proposed to name Mysuru airport after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The union government will soon make an official statement about the name, and it is in the final stages. It is unfair for Congress to create such confusion among people by passing unruly statements.”

The BJP MP also alleged that Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is trying to appease a section of people in Mysuru region. “It is not new for Siddaramaiah to indulge in appeasement politics. Even in the past, he was behind organizing Tipu Jayanti when the people of Mysuru were against it. Who is he trying to appease by elevating Tipu Sultan as a heroic figure?” asked Simha.

Earlier in the assembly, Congress leader and Hubballi-Dharwad East MLA Abbayya Prasad said that the Mysuru airport must be named after Tipu Sultan. He said, “Proposing Tipu Sultan name for airport has nothing to do with appeasement politics. Tipu Sultan was a great king and people do believe that. He was the one who brought the land reforms act which helped many dalit people in the region to get their share of land. I am undoubtedly his fan.”

