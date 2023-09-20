World heritage tag to Hoysala temples: Here's what CM Siddaramaiah said…

The southern state of Karnataka swelled with pride as the 'Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala' was included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, with several notable figures also expressing happiness at the announcement.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it is a matter of happiness and pride that the Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India has grown to 42 after the inclusion of the Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said.

“It is a matter of happiness and pride that the Hoysala temples of Karunadu (Karnataka) have been included in the list of World Heritage Sites. Our government is committed to providing world-class infrastructure and safety to tourists visiting the country's tourist destinations. Welcome to Karnataka, the cradle of historical places and shrines,” the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

BJP MP for Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya also shared his views, posting that it is a big day for Karnataka.

“Big Day for Karnataka as Hoysala Temples gets listed in UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Pending since 2014, PM Sri @narendramodi Ji led-govt resubmitted nomination dossier in 2022-23. Within a year, Temples Channakeshava, Hoyasaleshwara & Keshava, which are testimony to architectural marvel & resemble historical richness of Karnataka gets its due,” he said in the post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed happiness at the news, writing that it is a joyous occasion for the nation.

Taking to social media platform, X, Shah said, “It is a joyous occasion for our nation that two of our cultural legacies have been included in UNESCO's List of World Heritage Sites. Santiniketan in West Bengal and the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas in Karnataka are living testaments to the eternity of our culture. While Santiniketan, the abode of Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore's worldview, fosters the infinite evolution of human potential, the Hoysala temples are the manifestation of the pinnacle of our craftsmanship. My heartfelt congratulations to the citizens on this momentous occasion.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared on the micro-blogging site that these temples are a testament to India’s rich cultural heritage.

“More pride for India! The magnificent Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas have been inscribed on the @UNESCO World Heritage List. The timeless beauty and intricate details of the Hoysala temples are a testament to India's rich cultural heritage and the exceptional craftsmanship of our ancestors,” he wrote.