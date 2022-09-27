World Tourism Day : Five off beat places in Karnataka that you must visit

Karnataka is a favorite tourist destination for many people and places like Hampi, Gokarna and Udupi are on the list of many travel enthusiasts. There are several other wonderful places in the state known for its rich heritage and lush green countryside. On World Tourism Day, here are five offbeat places in the state which may not be popular but are pretty.

Kutta

Regular visitors to Coorg usually go to Madikeri and nearby areas but this hidden gem is often missed. Located around 70 kilometers from Madikeri, Kutta is a small village surrounded by coffee plantations and offers breathtaking views. The Irupu waterfalls will keep you close to Nature and do not miss the whitewater rafting experience.

Halebidu

The Hoysaleeshwara temple at Halebidu is an architectural marvel and was built by the Hoysala empire that ruled the area between 10th and 14th centuries. Located around 200 kilometers from Bengaluru, the temple is built near a man-made lake. The Karnataka government is pushing for a UNESCO world heritage tag for this temple.

Devarayanadurga Hills

If you have no more than a day to escape the hustle-bustle of Bengaluru then Devarayanadurga is the perfect destination. The hills are located around 70 km from the state capital and will satisfy all your cravings for Nature with thick forests all around. You can even try the trekking camps which are mostly conducted on weekends.

Balmuri Falls

If you don't want to go to Jog Falls (again) Balmuri is a stunning alternative. Just a two-hour drive from Bengaluru, it is also home to crocodiles, fish and many aquatic animals.

Apsarakonda

Most waterfalls inthe state are 'white waterfalls', or those that fall from a great height. Apsarakonda is a rare 'blue waterfall' and is also surrounded by many ponds. It is said to be the place for angels to bathe and rest. Located 476 km from Bengaluru, the Narasimha Swamy temple behind the waterfall is also visited by many tourists.

