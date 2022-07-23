'World wants to invest in Karnataka': BJP's swipe on KTR

The Karnataka BJP has taken a jibe at Telangana IT minister Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao (KTR) after Karnataka topped the NITI Aayog India Innovative Index for the third time in a row. The world wants to invest in Karnataka, KTR was told.

On Saturday, Karnataka BJP took to social media and wrote “Dear @KTRTRS Garu,Baagunnaara Meeru ?(Are you doing fine?) You know what? The World wants to invest in Karnataka ! Karnataka tops the NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index 2021!(Sic)”

The state unit also accused the minister and Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) working president KTR of indulging into appeasement politics in the state. “By the way, how is your "appeasement politics" going on KTR Garu?(Sic)” read the post.

In the latest edition of NITI Aayog India Innovative Index, Telangana, Haryana and Maharashtra stood in second, third and fourth places in the top states list after Karnataka. While Manipur topped in the category of ‘North East and Hill States’, Chandigarh emerged as winner in ‘Union Territory and City States’ category

Drawing a comparison with Bengaluru, KTR earlier said that Hyderabad has better infrastructure than Bengaluru for startup landscapes and he even asked companies to move to Hyderabad. He even said in an interview that he never competes with Bengaluru as Hyderabad has been the best city in all aspects.

However, KTR is yet to respond to the Karnataka BJP’s jibe on social media.

