Questioning veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's "moral right" to demand his resignation in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday urged that the former should retire from public life as he is an accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case. Yediyurappa, facing POCSO case, should retire from public life: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah(PTI)

Yediyurappa had recently demanded that Siddaramaiah has to resign before the BJP-JD(S)' protest march from Bengaluru against the MUDA site allotment 'scam' reaches Mysuru. The week-long Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatre (foot march) has sought to highlight the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, including to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi.

Also Read - Bengaluru unlikely to be considered as ‘metro’ city in income tax rules, centre not to grant status for new cities

"Yediyurappa has been accused in a POCSO case, chargesheet has been filed. Because of the court's mercy he is outside and not in jail. One cannot get bail in such cases," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "What moral right does Yediyurappa have? At this age he is caught in a POCSO case...He should retire from public life. At 81 years of age he is accused of sexually assaulting a girl and is caught in a POCSO case... First let him retire from public life. There should be truth (in allegations against me) to seek my resignation."

The case was registered on March 14 this year based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February two, at his residence in Dollars Colony here. The Criminal Investigation Department, which is probing the case, on June 27 filed a charge-sheet against him at the Fast Track Court.

Also Read - Nursing student dies after falling from hostel building in Bengaluru

Responding to another question, Siddaramaiah said, "I will speak about the cases in which Yediyurappa is involved. He is involved in 18-20 cases. I will speak about it during the rally (by Congress) in Mysuru (on August 9)...We are getting them investigated."