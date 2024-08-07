 Nursing student dies after falling from hostel building in Bengaluru | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2024
Nursing student dies after falling from hostel building in Bengaluru

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Aug 07, 2024 07:00 PM IST

A 19-year-old BSc Nursing student died after she allegedly fell from the sixth floor of her hostel building in northern part of the city here, police said on Tuesday.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain if it was a case of accidental death or suicide. (HT File)

The deceased, identified as Athulya G, hailed from Palakkad district in Kerala and was pursing her graduation from a private college in Chikkabanavara here, they said.

On Sunday afternoon, she was sitting on the parapet and talking to her parents over the phone. She allegedly fell from the sixth floor of the hostel building, a senior police officer said.

"Prima facie, it appears that the girl was not interested in studying in Bengaluru. She recently came from her native place to study here, according to her friends. We suspect it was an intentional act and that she allegedly jumped from the sixth floor. However, we are verifying the details," he said.

The injured woman was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead, he added.

A case of unnatural death report has been registered, police said, adding further investigation is underway to ascertain if it was a case of accidental death or suicide.

Bengaluru
