Zolo CEO shares Google Maps ETA to highlight Bengaluru's traffic congestion

Bengaluru remains caught in the grips of chronic traffic congestion, overshadowing its reputation as a major software exporter and home to countless software experts. Dr. Nikhil Sikri, co-founder and CEO of Zolo, recently took to LinkedIn to voice his concerns regarding the city's ongoing traffic issues, echoing the frustrations expressed by numerous other exasperated professionals.

The recurring issue has contributed to the growing notoriety of the southern state for its traffic bottlenecks, tarnishing its image outside the realm of the software sector.

One of the prominent concerns raised by Sikri relates to the widely-used navigation app, Google Maps. According to his post, Google Maps has been consistently displaying the same estimated arrival time every five minutes, exacerbating the overall journey duration for commuters in the city. This recurring issue has contributed to the growing notoriety of the southern state for its traffic bottlenecks, tarnishing its image outside the realm of the software sector.

"If you want to feel frozen in time, try driving in Bangalore with Google Maps.

ETA - 31 mins

After 5 mins

ETA - 31 mins

After 5 mins

ETA - 31 mins

After 5 mins

ETA - 31 mins

:)", the LinkedIn post read.

The post has garnered significant attention from urban residents who expressed their appreciation and shared their perspectives on the issue of traffic congestion in the city.

"It's getting worse on a daily basis, and the localities here blame the North and West Indians for creating such packed scenarios," commented one user.

"Haha, I feel your pain! Bangalore traffic and Google Maps have a unique relationship. It's like a never-ending loop of ETA updates that never seem to change. You start with high hopes of reaching your destination in a reasonable time, only to see the same ETA taunt you repeatedly. It's almost as if time stands still while navigating those chaotic roads. But hey, at least we can find humour in the situation, right? Keep that smile on your face, and hopefully you'll get there eventually, even if it takes an eternity according to Google Maps. Safe travels!" wrote another user.

