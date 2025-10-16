Bengaluru woman loses ₹80 lakh in fake RTO job scam; accused threatens her with machete

A 32-year-old woman from Bengaluru has allegedly been defrauded of ₹80 lakh by a man who promised her a government job at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The accused, identified as Abhishek, is a resident of K Ganadakatte village in Channagiri taluk, Davanagere district. The victim lives in SVG Nagar, Moodalapalya, in the city’s western part. . A search is underway to arrest the accused. (Pixaby)

The two first met in July last year during a workshop organised by a herbal products company where the woman was employed. Abhishek reportedly befriended her and claimed to have close links with politicians and senior officials in the transport department. He convinced her that RTO job vacancies were available and that he could secure a position for her.

According to a report by TOI, Abhishek demanded ₹80 lakh as a bribe to “facilitate” the appointment. Trusting his claims, the woman pledged her gold jewellery, withdrew money she had saved to buy property, and transferred the entire amount to him in several online transactions.

After receiving the money, the accused handed her a fake appointment letter bearing the forged letterhead, seal and signature of an RTO official. He also assured her that she would soon get an official message with her joining date.

When no such message arrived, the woman contacted Abhishek.

During an argument, he said he would return the money if she did not trust him, but soon after, he vanished. The address he had provided turned out to be false. The woman and her husband later traced his actual village address. When they confronted him, Abhishek allegedly threatened to attack them with a machete if they visited again and denied owing any money, as per a TOI report.

The victim then approached Govindarajanagar police, who have registered a case under Sections 318 (cheating), 340 (forgery and use of forged documents), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A search is underway to arrest the accused.