'Airport too far, roads too bad’: Man claims Bengaluru’s infra woes might ‘push’ tech crowd to Mumbai
The post quickly resonated with thousands of users, many of whom shared similar frustrations about Bengaluru’s traffic chaos and lack of reliable transport.
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 10:36 AM IST
By Shivya Kanojia
Share via
Copy link
A man took to X to share his frustration over Bengaluru’s worsening infrastructure, drawing a sharp comparison with Mumbai and sparking a heated debate online. In his post, he claimed that Bengaluru’s poor civic conditions could soon drive tech talent away from the city, once considered India’s undisputed technology hub.
He pointed out several points that have made daily life increasingly difficult for residents and professionals alike. The airport’s distance from the city centre, deteriorating road conditions, and unreliable cab services were among the main issues he highlighted.
“ I wouldn't be surprised if we see tech talent migrate from bengaluru to bombay purely based on how bad the infra is in the city. airport is far away, roads are bad, cabs don't work vs bombay where insane flyovers are cutting times in half, new airports / metro trains are being built” he wrote.
The man then praised Mumbai’s infrastructure boom, noting that the city’s newly built flyovers are already cutting travel times. He also mentioned the construction of a new airport and expanding metro network as signs of a city moving forward, making it more appealing to professionals seeking better connectivity and quality of life.
His post quickly resonated with thousands of users, many of whom shared similar frustrations about Bengaluru’s traffic chaos and lack of reliable transport. Others agreed that infrastructure is becoming a deciding factor for tech talent when choosing where to live and work.
Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.