'Airport too far, roads too bad’: Man claims Bengaluru’s infra woes might ‘push’ tech crowd to Mumbai

A man took to X to share his frustration over Bengaluru’s worsening infrastructure, drawing a sharp comparison with Mumbai and sparking a heated debate online. In his post, he claimed that Bengaluru’s poor civic conditions could soon drive tech talent away from the city, once considered India’s undisputed technology hub. The man praised Mumbai’s infrastructure boom, noting that the city’s newly built flyovers are already cutting travel times. (Platform X@ybhrdwj)

He pointed out several points that have made daily life increasingly difficult for residents and professionals alike. The airport’s distance from the city centre, deteriorating road conditions, and unreliable cab services were among the main issues he highlighted.

“ I wouldn't be surprised if we see tech talent migrate from bengaluru to bombay purely based on how bad the infra is in the city. airport is far away, roads are bad, cabs don't work vs bombay where insane flyovers are cutting times in half, new airports / metro trains are being built” he wrote.