Bharat Bandh gets cold response in Pune; farmers agitate in Kolhapur

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 15:16 IST

PUNE: The Bharat bandh call by prominent labour unions and political parties such as the Shiv Sena, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) received a cold response in Pune. In Kolhapur district, farmers led by the SSS leader Raju Shetti, blocked the Sangli-Kolhapur highway.

Life was normal in the city with schools and colleges maintaing their routine even as public sector government employees, bank employees, a few labour unions and and many mobile shop retailers participated in the bandh.

The bandh was called to protest the ‘anti-people’ policies of the union government and poor implementation of the seventh pay commission.

Farmers from the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee did not participate in the bandh on grounds that it was called at the last minute and most perishable items have to be sold off.

Trader Vilas Bhujbal said, “Perishable items come from various states and so we did not participate in this bandh. Most items have already left the state and we cannot keep them stocked.”

Despite call for protest by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and bank unions, LIC branches and co-operative banks in the city were seen functioning. Schools and colleges continued to function as usual.

The Pune Municipal Corporation staff also did not participate in the protest as the administration had warned of action for absenteeism.

The Electronics and Mobile Association had called for a bandh for three days on January 6, 7 and 8, to protest the heavy discounts being offered by online companies and its adverse impact on small retailers.

Around 25,000 retailers from across the country have participated in this protest while around 750 retailers from Pune have gathered for this protest in Delhi, said Bhavesh Solanki, the association’s Pune representative.

Farmers block Sangli-Kolhapur highway

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and an ally of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Raju Shetti took out a massive protest march in Kolhapur district blocking the Sangli-Kolhapur highway.

Shetti, who was critical of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s farm loan waiver scheme, blocked the road at Ankali toll naka, blocking traffic moving towards Kolhapur and Sangli.

“On the one hand, while the Centre’s policies have been anti-farmers, the loan waiver scheme rolled out by Maharashtra government is also not helpful to farmers in Maharashtra,” he said.