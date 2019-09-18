Bharat Natya Sanshodhan Mandir opens competitions to mark 125th anniversary

cities

Sep 18, 2019

Bharat Natya Sanshodhan Mandir was started by a group of theatre enthusiasts in 1894. These passionate individuals came together to promote experimental theatre. The year 2018-19 marks the 125th year since commencement of this group and members have been organising several events and competitions to honour the same.

The latest competition that will be held, was announced on Wednesday. Brihan Maharashtra national open sangeet natak competition and natyasangeet singing competition will be held between November 6 and 7 at Bharat natya mandir, Sadashiv peth.

Ravindra Khare, trustee of the organisation, shared, “We have held competitions on a local level earlier, this year we are inviting participants from across the county. The idea is to reach out to more people to ensure sangeet natak lives on. Also, we must encourage the youth to get them to take this legacy forward. A competition with prize money gives the youth a good reason to come out and perform.”

He adds that if a particular city or village has over five groups then they are willing to hold preliminary rounds and participants will have to travel to Pune once selected.

Anand Panse, president of the organisation, said, “We want participants to come out and show their talent. The judging parameters will focus only on acting and singing. We won’t be marking them for sets or lighting. Having said that, they are free to use the properties and utilities of the organisation. We will keep things available, right from make up to lights, all they have to do is bring in their ideas and talent.”

Khare adds that over the years winners of such competition have stayed on and performed for various in house events.

The organisation is also working on an untitled book which will talk about traditional theatre. It was to be one of the attractions for this year, however, it has been delayed. “The idea is to document traditional theatre from across the globe. We have approached several authorities and organisations to help us with details on the same. It is a little late on schedule because of delay in information.”

He has received details from as far as traditional theatre in Alaska. They are welcoming experts and others to come forward and share details on traditional theatre from their region.

Sangeet natak group performance and natyasangeet singing competition:

First prize: Rs10,000

Second prize: Rs7,000

Third prize: Rs5,000

Entry fee:

Sangeet natak Rs 500

Natyasangeet Rs 250

