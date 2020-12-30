Bhima Koregaon battle anniversary: 250 WhatsApp group admins get police notice over inflammatory messages

cities

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 21:02 IST

PUNE The Pune rural police have served notices to 250 WhatsApp groups asking them to refrain from sending inflammatory messages about Bhima Koregaon battle anniversary celebrations. The action has come ahead of the battle of Bhima Koregaon celebrations scheduled to take place on January 1, 2020.

Pune superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Patil said that the notices have been issued under Section 149 of Criminal Procedure Code where groups have been warned of strict action if inflammatory messages are circulated.

Earlier, the Pune rural police had issued notices to 740 people, including right-wing leaders Milind Ekbote, Sambhaji Bhide and left-leaning Kabir Kala Manch members and banned them from visiting Perne phata. Inflammatory speeches delivered at Shaniwarwada on December 31 in 2017 is said to have triggered the caste riots at Bhima Koregaon the next day, Pune police said in their investigation.

”We have asked them to change the setting of the WhatsApp group so that the inflammatory messages can be regulated. We want the visitors to observe the celebrations peacefully and there should not be any issue related to law and order,” said Patil.

The police have undertaken the social media security measures as they don’t want a repeat of the violence which took place on January 1, 2018, where one person was killed due to violence during the celebrations.

The police have maintained that the WhatsApp group admins were responsible for the contents being uploaded on the groups and action against the admin will be taken as per the Information Technology (IT) Act by police which includes even arrest for posting inflammatory and derogatory messages.

Jayant Meena, additional SP, Pune rural police, said, “We are keeping a close eye on different social media handles and strict action will be taken against those who indulge in posting inflammatory messages. Notices have been issued to admins and only they are authorised to post content in the group.”

“We are focusing on the groups in the areas near Bhima Koregaon and Vadhu Budruk where the celebrations are taking place,” he said. There is a strong possibility of the government blocking Internet services in the area on January 1 as a precautionary measure in the wake of the 202nd celebrations. The district administration has already appealed to political parties not to hold events which might disturb peace and harmony during the anniversary celebratio