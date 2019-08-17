e-paper
Saturday, Aug 17, 2019

Bhiwandi civic body gets a new commissioner

cities Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:38 IST
Ankita G Menon
Pravin Ashtikar has been appointed as the new commissioner of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) on Friday.

Ashtikar succeeded Ashok Rankhamb, who was the commissioner of the civic body for three years. Ashtikar was earlier the assistant commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Pune.

But, residents are not happy with the new appointment.

“We have been demanding an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to take charge as the commissioner of BNCMC. But, it has not happened. We hope that the administration-related problems will be resolved soon within BNCMC,” said Sahil Malleshwar, resident and citizen activist, Bhiwandi.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 00:38 IST

