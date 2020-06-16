e-paper
Bhiwandi mayor to propose complete lockdown in Bhiwandi

cities Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:39 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Pratibha Patil, mayor of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), is set to propose a complete lockdown in Bhiwandi considering the rise in Covid-19 cases. Patil has decided to propose the same in the general body meeting on Tuesday.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in Bhiwandi is rapidly increasing, and yet there is no social distancing to curb the spread of the infection. There is a need to have complete lockdown in the city,” said Patil.

“In several areas, people are not willing to come forward and get them checked even if they have symptoms. People are not cooperating. A lockdown will help curb the spread in the city,” she added.

The mayor will propose this to the general body of BNCMC for discussion and emphasise on implementing it. “Even if the state government has initiated unlock 1.0, local civic bodies can take individual decisions considering the situation in their vicinity,” said Patil.

