Bhiwandi police ask shops to close after 5pm

cities Updated: Apr 04, 2020 22:56 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Bhiwandi police have asked shops selling groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat to shut after 5pm. Shop owners have been advised to remain open only between 5am and 5pm. “We still see people outdoors claiming to have stepped out to buy buying essential goods. It becomes difficult to gauge who has a genuine reason so we have asked shops to shut in the evening,” said Rajkumar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhiwandi.

The Bhiwandi police have clamped nakabandis at 16 locations and are also drone-patrolling and distributing food and essentials to the needy. They are also ensuring provisions reach those in the tribal areas.

