Bhiwandi students get moral science lessons from police uncles

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 00:56 IST

When the Bhiwandi police recently got information that some older school boys were harassing girls outside their schools, plainclothesmen started patrolling the area after school hours, warned the group of boys and continued keeping a watch on the area.

This came as a relief to the girls, who had been going through an ordeal for a long time. The educative session imparted to school students played an important role in curbing the menace.

“We organised a session for boys in a Bhiwandi school. We told them about law and that if a first information report is registered against them, then their future is spoiled. After the interaction with students, two boys called us and told us about the girls being harassed after school. They also told us the area where they are seen every day,” said senior police inspector SD Kokate, Bhiwandi city police.

Usually, girls are taught how to deal with sexual harassment and little importance is given to educating the boys.

The Thane Zone 2 police changed this trend through their initiative, Police Kaka, which they began on January 15. The Bhiwandi police (zone 2) is the first zone in the Thane commissionerate to start Police Kaka.

Deputy commissioner of police R Shinde said, “A few weeks ago, we received a circular from the Director General of Police mentioning a list of awareness activities that we can take up in our jurisdiction. When I read about Police Kaka concept, I found it necessary to implement it to educate the boys.”

They have adopted schools in their jurisdiction where they conduct sessions with boys and tell them about the law and how to behave with girls in their school, college and society. The police also tell them about traffic rules.

They also have a WhatsApp group to connect with students where they answer their queries about everything — from triple talaq to laws on having sexual relations with minor girls. An assistant police inspector, police sub-inspector and two constables are connected through WhatsApp in each school.

In some cases, the police have blacklisted boys who are habitual offenders. There are 200 schools and 50 colleges in Bhiwandi. The officers visit the schools and colleges three to four times a month. The police teams have circulated their numbers in the school so students can call them immediately if there is a complaint.

Shinde added, “We started patrolling the school premises. We talk to girls, asking if they are harassed by anyone in or outside the school. We have made a list of boys who are habitual offenders and counsel them. We also keep an eye on them.”

The police also conduct workshops in schools for the boys, informing them about the laws related to rape, molestation, Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), cybercrime.

Suresh Ahire, professor of BNN High School and College, Bhiwandi, said, “It has been one and half months since the police started the campaign. They educate the boys on how to take care of their friends or sister.”

Sometimes, the boys think it is okay to honk or humiliate others. The students are taught what behaviour is unacceptable.

The police also conduct surprise visit to schools and colleges. They sometimes stand outside the institutions to check how the boys are behaving.

“If the police see students riding bikes rashly or harassing other kids, they warn the youngsters and counsel them. Bhiwandi is a sensitive area and students from many villages, cities and different communities study here. It is important to have a campaign like this,” said Ahire.